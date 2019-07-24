United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter earnings of $1.96 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.92 by 2.08%. This is a 1.03% increase over earnings of $1.94 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $18.048 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.96 billion by 0.49%. This is a 3.39% increase over sales of $17.456 billion the same period last year.

The company reaffirmed 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.45-7.75 versus a $7.45 estimate.

UPS shares were trading up 2.59% at $108 during Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $125.09 and a 52-week low of $89.89.

Photo courtesy of UPS.