Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 10:31am   Comments
On CNBC's "Market Alert," Jim Cramer praised James Quincey, the CEO of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). The company reported earnings Tuesday morning and Cramer seemed happy with the report. He said the CEO is doing such a good job and he explained that he is doing it with new technology while transforming the company.

Cramer said this is a good story and it reminds him of the old days. He thinks the stock deserves to be higher and he especially likes the company's new products.

The stock opened sharply higher and recorded the biggest gap on earnings in the last four years. Shares traded higher by 5% at $53.84 at time of publication.

