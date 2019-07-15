5 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $18.49 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares rose 0.2% to close at $71.77 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) to have earned $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion in the latest quarter. J.B. Hunt shares climbed 5.9% to close at $92.94 on Friday
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares climbed around 15% in pre-market trading following announcement of $1.1 billion equity investment from Gilead Sciences, Inc. Galapagos shares rose 14.5% to $166.88 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $86.16 million. Eros shares gained 7.1% to $1.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $366.16 million before the opening bell. Wintrust Financial shares rose 1.3% to close at $72.09 on Friday.
