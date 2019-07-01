5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) reported a $1.1 billion buyback plan, and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.20 to $0.22 per share. Santander Consumer shares rose 1.4% to $24.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of Revatio in newborns with Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension did not meet primary efficacy endpoint. Pfizer shares rose 0.1% to $43.35 in after-hours trading.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) reported a 1-for-14 reverse split, effective July 1, in order to regain Nasdaq compliance. aTyr Pharma shares dipped 7.2% to $0.34 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) reported the FDA approval of THIOLA EC 100mg and 300mg tablets for the treatment of cystinuria. Retrophin shares climbed 9.3% to $21.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) is nearing a deal to sell a portfolio of Spanish mortgages to CarVal Investors LLC for $1.1 billion, Bloomberg reported. Blackstone shares gained 0.3% to close at $44.42 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.