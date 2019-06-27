Market Overview

McCormick Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2019 8:29am   Comments
McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08. This is a 13.73% increase over earnings of $1.02 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.3019 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. This is a 1.89% decrease over sales of $1.327 billion the same period last year.

McCormick raised its FY2019 earnings per share guidance from $5.17-$5.27 to $5.20-$5.30 compared to the $5.26 estimate.

McCormick's stock closed Wednesday's session at $130.19. per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $146.64 and a 52-week low of $106.11.

