7 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $359.25 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares fell 1.6% to close at $293.33 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $4.93 per share on revenue of $17.88 billion in the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares gained 0.1% to $161.00 in after-hours trading.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) reported a $150 million common stock offering. Medicines Company shares declined 1.6% to $34.81 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion. Lennar shares gained 0.8% to $51.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares rose 0.3% to $33.30 in after-hours trading.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Mirati Therapeutics shares fell 1.6% to $99.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion. SYNNEX shares rose 0.4% to $92.79 in after-hours trading.
