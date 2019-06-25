7 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $359.25 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares fell 1.6% to close at $293.33 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $4.93 per share on revenue of $17.88 billion in the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares gained 0.1% to $161.00 in after-hours trading.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) reported a $150 million common stock offering. Medicines Company shares declined 1.6% to $34.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion. Lennar shares gained 0.8% to $51.80 in after-hours trading.

