Earnings Scheduled For June 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2019 4:13am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $155.06 million.
  • MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MMMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.22 million.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $2.85 per share on revenue of $12.29 million.
  • Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: ELTP) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

