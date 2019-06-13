Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

RH Shares Up 23% After Q1 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2019 8:34am   Comments
Share:

RH (NYSE: RH) on Wednesday afternoon reported quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.55. This is a 39.1% increase over earnings of $1.33 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $598.421 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $586.62 million. This is a 7.36% increase over sales of $557.406 million the same period last year.

The company also raised FY2019 guidance from $8.01-$8.69 to $8.76-$9.27 versus $8.40 estimates.

RH shares traded higher by 23.3% to $117 in Thursday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RH)

30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For June 13, 2019
4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

St. Louis Blues Win First Stanley Cup In Franchise History