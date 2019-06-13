RH (NYSE: RH) on Wednesday afternoon reported quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.55. This is a 39.1% increase over earnings of $1.33 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $598.421 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $586.62 million. This is a 7.36% increase over sales of $557.406 million the same period last year.

The company also raised FY2019 guidance from $8.01-$8.69 to $8.76-$9.27 versus $8.40 estimates.

RH shares traded higher by 23.3% to $117 in Thursday's pre-market session.