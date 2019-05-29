United Continental Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) on Wednesday said it sees 2019 earnings per share of $10-$12 versus a $11.07 estimate, according to Reuters. The company set the second-quarter tax margin at 11-13 percent.

Reuters reported on May 24 that United Continental is extending its cancellation of 737 MAX flights through Aug. 3.

United Continental's stock was trading down about 0.6 percent at $79.29 per share on Wednesday morning, .

