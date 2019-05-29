Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents in Canadian dollars, up from 7 cents in the same period last year. The group reported sales of C$156.2 million, up from C$124.8 million in the first quarter of 2018.

"We entered the year with a very ambitious agenda of global growth, and we have surpassed it with flying colours," said CEO Dani Reiss in a press release. "We have come a long way in a short time and we have done it the right way - by preserving the purity of our brand and building for the future. Our business and our people have never been stronger. I believe that we are still just scratching the surface of our long-term potential as we continue to define performance luxury globally."

Canada Goose shares were trading down 13.5 percent at $42.40 early Wednesday morning.

