6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.22, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $680.9 million, beating estimates by $10.36 million. The company issued strong third-quarter EPS and sales guidance.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 42 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. ARPU came in at $0.60 per share.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 69 cents per share, which does not compare to the 96-cent estimate. Sales came in at $1.238 billion, beating estimates by $38 million.
Losers
- 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are down 12 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.15), beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $122.2 million, beating estimates by $430,000.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.09), missing estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $151.98 million, missing estimates by $12.71 million.
- Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are down 2 percent after reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings of $(9.02). The company sees 2019 sales of $3.275-$3.3 billion.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.