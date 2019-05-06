10 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $10.28 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares rose 0.4 percent to $75.39 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $12.28 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares rose 0.4 percent to $47.28 in after-hours trading.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) announced plans to acquire 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) at a valuation of $10.6 billion. Sinclair shares surged 15.1 percent to $51.75 in after-hours trading, while Disney shares fell 0.3 percent to $133.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. Delek shares gained 2.68 percent to close at $36.00 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) to have earned $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion in the latest quarter. FMC will release earnings after the markets close. FMC shares gained 1.15 percent to close at $77.55 on Friday.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) revised its offer to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) to $76 per share. The offer comprises $59 per share in cash plus 0.2934 shares of Occidental common stock. Occidental Petroleum is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion after the closing bell. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 1.6 percent to $58.90 in after-hours trading, while Anadarko shares fell 1.8 percent to $71.41 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion. Hertz Global shares fell 0.2 percent to $19.58 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $14.76 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares rose 0.4 percent to $70.80 in after-hours trading.
