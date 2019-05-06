10 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $10.28 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares rose 0.4 percent to $75.39 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $10.28 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares rose 0.4 percent to $75.39 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $12.28 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares rose 0.4 percent to $47.28 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $12.28 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares rose 0.4 percent to $47.28 in after-hours trading. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) announced plans to acquire 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) at a valuation of $10.6 billion. Sinclair shares surged 15.1 percent to $51.75 in after-hours trading, while Disney shares fell 0.3 percent to $133.95 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SBGI) announced plans to acquire 21 regional sports networks from (NYSE: DIS) at a valuation of $10.6 billion. Sinclair shares surged 15.1 percent to $51.75 in after-hours trading, while Disney shares fell 0.3 percent to $133.95 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. Delek shares gained 2.68 percent to close at $36.00 on Friday.

(NYSE: DK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. Delek shares gained 2.68 percent to close at $36.00 on Friday. Analysts are expecting FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) to have earned $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion in the latest quarter. FMC will release earnings after the markets close. FMC shares gained 1.15 percent to close at $77.55 on Friday.

