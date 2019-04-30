Good day,

Bosch and Powercell Sweden AB will join forces to bring to global markets a hydrogen fuel cell stack globally. The stack, which is a critical component in the use of hydrogen to power electric trucks, will be launched no later than 2022, the companies said.

Bosch has been working on a number of fuel-cell components, and this collaboration is an extension of that work. Powercell makes a polymer-electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell.

"In the fuel-cell domain, Bosch already has a strong hand, and the alliance with Powercell makes it even stronger. Commercializing technology is one of our strengths. We are now going to take on this task with determination and develop this market," said Dr. Stefan Hartung, member of the Bosch board of management and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector.

Bosch believes that by 2030, 20 percent of all electric vehicles worldwide will be powered by fuel cells.

"With the combined weight of its clout and expertise, Bosch will provide our fuel-cell technology with the chance to gain a foothold in the automotive market. We couldn't imagine a better partner than Bosch for this," said Per Wassén, the Powercell CEO.

Bosch said that fuel cells are expected to first gain popularity among trucking, but quickly find their way into automobiles as stricter emissions standards go into effect worldwide. The fuel cell stack makes up two-thirds of the cost of a fuel-cell system.

"Through commercialization and widespread marketing of this technology, Bosch will achieve economies of scale and push down costs," Hartung said.

Powercell has developed fuel cell technology and its stacks provide an output of up to 125 kilowatts, Bosch said. Headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden, the company was spun off from the Volvo Group in 2008. It already supplies fuel cells for use as prototypes in trucks and cars.

Did you know?

Housing starts have remained muted to start 2019, but the Home Purchase Sentiment Index is painting a picture of good things to come. The Index found 56 percent of consumers believe it is a good time to buy a home and 90 percent are confident about holding onto their job in the next 12 months. Both positives for the housing market and perhaps indicators of some pent-up demand that could appear in the coming months.

Quotable:

"We want to provide opportunities to test technologies. May the best technology win."

- Chris Cannon, the director of environmental management for the Port of Los Angeles, on the various zero-emissions projects the port has going on

In other news:

Wave of electric trucks being led by big truck makers

A new wave of electric trucks is coming, and it includes the big truck makers, who have now jumped onboard. (GreenBiz)

Swedish port files plan to shuttle cargo from new port

The Ports of Stockholm have filed plans to create rail shuttles for cargo from the new Norvik Port to inland facilities. (Handy Shipping Guide)

Greed is good when it comes to railroad value

Railroads are driving value for shareholders with a tighter line on expenses and a focus on efficiency. (The Loadstar)

Next phase of air cargo modernization underway at JFK

A new air cargo facility will be built at JFK in New York as the airport seeks to modernize is air cargo operations. (QNS)

Trucking company in deadly Denver crash had history of brake violations

The trucking company involved in a deadly Denver crash last week had at least 10 violations related to brakes on its vehicles, and more than 30 violations since 2017, records reveal. (9 News.com)

Final Thoughts

The sudden closure of Falcon Transport, a Youngstown, Ohio, flatbed carrier, brings back memories of another sudden closure, Arrow Trucking of Oklahoma in 2009. Arrow shut down suddenly, stranding drivers out on the road. According to reports, Falcon has done the same, including shutting off fuel cards on drivers. Several groups on Facebook have offered help for stranded drivers in an effort to help them get home, but that won't help them recover their financial losses, or jobs.

Hammer down everyone!

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink