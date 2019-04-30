15 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $35.03 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 1.7 percent to $39.33 in pre-market trading.

