15 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $35.03 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 1.7 percent to $39.33 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $57.44 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares fell 0.6 percent to $203.40 in pre-market trading.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Alphabet shares dropped 7.4 percent to $1,192.51 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $27.14 billion. GE shares gained 2.7 percent to $9.99 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to have earned $0.75 per share on revenue of $13.00 billion in the latest quarter. Pfizer will release earnings before the markets open. Pfizer shares gained 1.1 percent to $40.01 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion before the opening bell. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.4 percent to $119.13 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $24.61 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares fell 0.1 percent to $95.30 in pre-market trading.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Western Digital shares dropped 4.3 percent to $48.30 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $10.48 billion. Merck shares rose 0.2 percent to $76.90 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion. Amgen shares gained 0.1 percent to $181.18 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares fell 0.1 percent to $197.00 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion. Mondelez shares gained 0.48 percent to close at $50.53 in pre-market trading.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter. Texas Roadhouse shares fell 7.6 percent to $56.45 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion. WellCare shares dropped 0.84 percent to close at $262.64 on Monday.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. AK Steel shares gained 3.3 percent to $2.54 in the pre-market trading session.
