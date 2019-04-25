Market Overview

Amazon Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Web Services Revenue Grows 41%
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2019 4:14pm   Comments
Amazon Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Web Services Revenue Grows 41%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares ticked modestly higher after posting a first-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at $7.09, which may not compare to the $4.72 estimate. Sales came in at $59.7 billion, beating estimates by $40 million.

The e-commerce giant sees second-quarter sales of $59.5 billion-$63.5 billion, with operating income of $2.6 billion-$3.6 billion.

Highlights

  • Net sales increased 17 percent
  • Amazon Web Services revenue grew 41 percent
  • Amazon Fire TV has 30 million active users
  • Amazon Studios greenlit more than 20 new and returning original series

Amazon's stock closed Thursday at $1,902.25 per share. The stock was modestly higher in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Jeff Bezos

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

