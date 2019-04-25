Amazon Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Web Services Revenue Grows 41%
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares ticked modestly higher after posting a first-quarter earnings beat.
Earnings came in at $7.09, which may not compare to the $4.72 estimate. Sales came in at $59.7 billion, beating estimates by $40 million.
The e-commerce giant sees second-quarter sales of $59.5 billion-$63.5 billion, with operating income of $2.6 billion-$3.6 billion.
Highlights
- Net sales increased 17 percent
- Amazon Web Services revenue grew 41 percent
- Amazon Fire TV has 30 million active users
- Amazon Studios greenlit more than 20 new and returning original series
Amazon's stock closed Thursday at $1,902.25 per share. The stock was modestly higher in after-hours trading.
