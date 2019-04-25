Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares ticked modestly higher after posting a first-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at $7.09, which may not compare to the $4.72 estimate. Sales came in at $59.7 billion, beating estimates by $40 million.

The e-commerce giant sees second-quarter sales of $59.5 billion-$63.5 billion, with operating income of $2.6 billion-$3.6 billion.

Highlights

Net sales increased 17 percent

Amazon Web Services revenue grew 41 percent

Amazon Fire TV has 30 million active users

Amazon Studios greenlit more than 20 new and returning original series

Amazon's stock closed Thursday at $1,902.25 per share. The stock was modestly higher in after-hours trading.

