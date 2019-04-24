16 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $24.00 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.1 percent to $374.50 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $14.97 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.4 percent to $184.59 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: EBAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. eBay shares jumped 4.9 percent to $38.45 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $45.11 billion in the latest quarter. AT&T will release earnings before the markets open. AT&T shares rose 0.1 percent to $32.11 in after-hours trading.

