16 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $13.38 billion.
- Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $24.00 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.1 percent to $374.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $14.97 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.4 percent to $184.59 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.83 per share on revenue of $24.26 billion. Anthem shares gained 2.7 percent to $257.50 in after-hours trading.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. eBay shares jumped 4.9 percent to $38.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $45.11 billion in the latest quarter. AT&T will release earnings before the markets open. AT&T shares rose 0.1 percent to $32.11 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion. Tesla shares fell 0.1 percent to $263.80 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $29.84 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.1 percent to $125.59 in after-hours trading.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised 2019 earnings guidance. iRobot shares tumbled 14.8 percent to $111.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion. Northrop Grumman shares rose 0.4 percent to $293.66 in after-hours trading.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter. Snap shares rose 2.5 percent to $12.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion. PayPal will release earnings after the markets close. PayPal shares gained 0.3 percent to $107.18 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion. Visa shares rose 0.1 percent to $161.67 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.84 billion before the opening bell. General Dynamics shares rose 0.2 percent to $182.80 in after-hours trading.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 guidance. Stryker shares dropped 3.7 percent to $180.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion before the opening bell. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares gained 1.87 percent to close at $263.92 on Tuesday.
