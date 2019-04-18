Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $6.75 billion.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $7.11 billion.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $7.80 billion.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion.
- Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $931.19 million.
- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
- Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $471.09 million.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $612.86 million.
- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $240.73 million.
- Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ: IIIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $116.59 million.
- Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $10.46 billion.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $973.84 million.
- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $434.13 million.
- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $98.48 million.
- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBCI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $119.78 million.
- Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $105.13 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.