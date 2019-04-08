5 Stocks To Watch For April 8, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) said it expects UDENYCA preliminary unaudited net sales of $36.0 million to $38.0 million for the first quarter. Coherus Biosciences shares jumped 27 percent to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CHRS) said it expects UDENYCA preliminary unaudited net sales of $36.0 million to $38.0 million for the first quarter. Coherus Biosciences shares jumped 27 percent to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.4 million before the opening bell. ReneSola shares closed at $1.68 on Friday.

(NYSE: SOL) to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.4 million before the opening bell. ReneSola shares closed at $1.68 on Friday. Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) reported a 1:5 reverse stock split. Moxian shares gained 4.17 percent to close at $0.76 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor