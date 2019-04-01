5 Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is nearing a deal to sell its Keebler, Famous Amos and its Fruit Snacks businesses to Nutella-owner Ferrero for between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, CNBC reported. Kellogg shares rose 0.72 percent to close at $57.38 on Friday.

(NYSE: K) is nearing a deal to sell its Keebler, Famous Amos and its Fruit Snacks businesses to Nutella-owner Ferrero for between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, CNBC reported. Kellogg shares rose 0.72 percent to close at $57.38 on Friday. Analysts are expecting SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $104.95 million in the latest quarter. SORL Auto will release earnings before the markets open. SORL Auto shares rose 6.9 percent to $3.08 in after-hours trading.

