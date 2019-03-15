8 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $265.46 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares fell 0.4 percent to $18.01 in after-hours trading.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the second quarter. Adobe shares fell 2.6 percent to $260.76 in the after-hours trading session.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter. Ulta Beauty shares climbed 3.7 percent to $324.14 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) to have earned $1.02 per share on revenue of $216.13 million in the latest quarter. Kirkland's will release earnings before the markets open. Kirkland's shares fell 0.67 percent to close at $10.31 on Thursday.

