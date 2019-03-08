6 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 2.6 percent to $31.00 in after-hours trading.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter guidance. Marvell Technology shares fell 1.3 percent to $18.93 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to have earned $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion in the latest quarter. Navistar will release earnings before the markets open. Navistar shares gained 1.2 percent to $35.60 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter. Costco shares climbed 4.7 percent to $227.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to report quarterly earnings at $4.92 per share on revenue of $848.41 million before the opening bell. Vail Resorts shares gained 2 percent to $206.40 in after-hours trading.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. National Beverage shares dropped 13.6 percent to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.