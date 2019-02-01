12 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $79.26 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.4 percent to $73.55 in after-hours trading.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first quarter sales guidance. Amazon.com shares declined 4.9 percent to $1,635.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $11.63 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares fell 1.4 percent to $197.00 in after-hours trading.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance. Symantec also reported that CFO Nicholas Noviello will step down and the company has commenced search to identify a replacement. Symantec shares climbed 7.4 percent to $22.58 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion. Merck shares rose 0.8 percent to $75.00 in after-hours trading.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Cypress Semiconductor shares gained 4.7 percent to $14.52 in the after-hours trading session.

