Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are surging after reporting a big fourth-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at $2.38 per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $16.64 billion, beating estimates by $230 million.

The company estimates that around 2.7 billion people now use Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger each month, and more than 2 billion people use at least one of the four services every day on average.

"Our community and business continue to grow," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "We've fundamentally changed how we run our company to focus on the biggest social issues, and we're investing more to build new and inspiring ways for people to connect."

See Also: How Facebook Shares Trade Following Q4 Earnings

Other Highlights

Daily Active Users were 1.52 billion, a 9 percent increase year-over-year;

Monthly Active Users were 2.32 billion, a 9 percent increase year-over-year;

Mobile represented 93 percent of advertising revenue; and

Headcount increased 42 percent year-over-year.

Facebook shares were up 7 percent in after-hours trading at $161.12. The stock rose 4.3 percent in the regualr session.