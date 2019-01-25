Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2019 4:07am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
  • D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $8.37 billion.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
  • NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.
  • Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $676.38 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.90 billion.
  • NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $281.04 million.
  • IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $308.64 million.
  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $131.09 million.
  • Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $46.41 million.
  • Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $49.35 million.
  • Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $677.57 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABCB + ABBV)

Q4 Earnings Preview For AbbVie
10 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2019
5 Top-Selling Drugs With Growth Potential In 2019
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Ciena, Momo, Qualcomm And More
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down Over 350 Points; Sophiris Bio Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ryder's "COOP" Truck Asset-Sharing Program To Build Mini-Regional Market By Connecting Florida, Georgia