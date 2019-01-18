FreightWaves Hall Of Fame Showcases Die-Cast Models

This April, the Freight Alley Haul of Fame museum will open in FreightWaves' new corporate headquarters in downtown Chattanooga. The Freight Alley Haul of Fame will include a historical archive of the trucking industry as well as hundreds of die-cast truck models.

FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller said the idea was inspired by Chattanooga's International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located on South Broad Street. As a child, Fuller listened to stories his grandfather and father, both trucking entrepreneurs, told about the industry, which gave him a foundational understanding and appreciation for the industry.

"We think it is important to have a significant record of trucking's history in the United States," Fuller said. "For researchers, it will be a living archive of the trucking industry and will just be cool for the casual visitor."

The die-cast truck models are being donated by private collectors and companies in the industry, and include historic and current trucking companies. The Freight Alley Haul of Fame is seeking unique models, as well as historical and acquisition logo models.

Morgan Gray, FreightWaves curator and historian, has requested the help of the trucking community at large with the endeavor.

"We would like your help in telling these stories. We are asking those in the industry to send us diecast 1:64 trucks that might be found in offices, warehouses or homes from current companies and those that no longer exist. This is a great way to showcase your company or companies you have worked with to the thousands of people who will experience the Haul of Fame," Gray said.

Gray added that for each model FreightWaves receives, the company will donate $50 to the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) to help fund its efforts to support disaster relief. FreightWaves' goal is to raise $50,000 for the organization and add 1,000 new models to its growing collection.

Besides die-cast models, the Haul of Fame is also seeking/accepting donations of photographs, videos, and other historical artifacts relevant to the industry. These will help to tell the story of the entrepreneurs and companies that collectively have created the history of trucking. In addition to these collections there will be a driving simulator so that visitors can understand the "feel" of driving a "big rig."

FreightWaves' transition to its new headquarters on Market Street represents a $3.9 million investment and will create 260 new jobs. The Haul of Fame will be open to the public and admission will be free. The museum is expected to have a regional and national appeal for those in and outside the trucking industry.

If you are interested in contributing to the Hall of Fame, please contact Morgan Gray at mgray@freightwaves.com.

About the American Logistics Aid Network

ALAN is an industry-wide organization that provides supply chain assistance to disaster relief organizations (and other non-profits). It does this by bringing the expertise and resources of the logistics industry together with non-profit disaster relief organizations to help solve their most pressing supply chain challenges immediately after disasters strike.

ALAN also helps humanitarian organizations make every logistics dollar count. Studies show that up to 80 percent of their crisis spending goes to logistics. And of that, as much as 40 percent may be wasted simply because these organizations don't have the right supply chain equipment, knowledge or connections at their disposal.

