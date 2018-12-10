Earnings Scheduled For December 10, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $37.05 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $246.16 million.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $357.97 million.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.57 million.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $45.26 million.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11per share on revenue of $21.12 million.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.87 million.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.38 million.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $215.20 million.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.85 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) is projected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.