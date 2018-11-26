Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.39 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $934.62 million.
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $57.06 million.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.28 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $219.07 million.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NYSE: GSM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $564.01 million.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $68.52 million.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $201.70 million.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $374.50 million.
