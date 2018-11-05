Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.
- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $472.07 million.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $928.57 million.
- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $960.74 million.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $472.87 million.
- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share.
- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $280.91 million.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $458.50 million.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $420.53 million.
- Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $38.21 per share on revenue of $4.8 billion.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $452.55 million.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $444.90 million.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $895.83 million.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $865.55 million.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $605.88 million.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $761.45 million.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $809.67 million.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $352.28 million.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $562.48 million.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $589.15 million.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $468.62 million.
- Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $672.38 million.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $559.45 million.
