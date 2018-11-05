Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2018 4:03am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.
  • Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $472.07 million.
  • Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $928.57 million.
  • CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
  • Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $960.74 million.
  • TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $472.87 million.
  • Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share.
  • WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $280.91 million.
  • Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $458.50 million.
  • Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $420.53 million.
  • Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
  • Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $38.21 per share on revenue of $4.8 billion.
  • The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
  • The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $452.55 million.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $444.90 million.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $895.83 million.
  • Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
  • Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $865.55 million.
  • Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $605.88 million.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $761.45 million.
  • The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $809.67 million.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $352.28 million.
  • FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $562.48 million.
  • DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
  • Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $589.15 million.
  • Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
  • Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $468.62 million.
  • Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
  • TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $672.38 million.
  • Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $559.45 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANDE + ACHC)

35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 17, 2018
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Preview: NuStar Energy Earnings