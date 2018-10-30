14 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $29.85 billion before the opening bell. GE shares gained 0.81 percent to $11.25 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to have earned $1.47 per share on revenue of $13.79 billion in the latest quarter. Facebook will release earnings after the markets close. Facebook shares dropped 2.26 percent to close at $142.09 on Monday.

Before the markets open, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion. Cummins shares rose 0.01 percent to $131.40 in after-hours trading.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Comps were up 5.5 percent. The company says it sees FY18 and FY19 comps growth. Texas Roadhouse shares dipped 11.32 percent to $59.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $13.55 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares gained 0.62 percent to $43.50 in after-hours trading.

Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $8.18 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares gained 0.3 percent to $46.60 in after-hours trading.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Monday. Mondelez shares rose gained 2.72 percent to $41.20 in the after-hours trading session.

