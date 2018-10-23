Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2018 4:22am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion.
  • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $32.52 billion.
  • 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $13.03 billion.
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $13.18 billion.
  • United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $16.16 billion.
  • Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $16.03 billion.
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.8 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.
  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $998.13 million.
  • Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.
  • Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $699.04 million.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $367.88 million.
  • Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
  • Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $471.74 million.
  • POSCO (NYSE: PKX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $13.99 billion.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $484.62 million.
  • PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $616.01 million.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
  • Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
  • Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $851.12 million.
  • GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $355.43 million.
  • Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $586.60 million.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

 

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $6.93 billion.
  • Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
  • Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $928.24 million.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $828.48 million.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $245.11 million.
  • IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $614.02 million.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $770.24 million.
  • W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
  • Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $767.79 million.
  • MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $492.88 million.
  • Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $677.62 million.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $290.63 million.
  • NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE: NWE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $312.15 million.
  • UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $259.43 million.
  • LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
  • Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $685.21 million.
  • Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
  • Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $951.54 million.
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $637.39 million.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $802.43 million.
  • Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $644.66 million.
  • CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $305.71 million.
  • Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $556.89 million.
  • Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $312.88 million.
  • Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $114.76 million.

