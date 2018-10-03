Market Overview

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2018 5:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares jumped 63.14 percent to close at $4.16 on Tuesday after declining 5.56 percent on Monday.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares gained 46.34 percent to close at $13.20 on Tuesday after surging 39.84 percent on Monday.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 22.1 percent to close at $5.58.
  • Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) jumped 21.87 percent to close at $4.68 on Tuesday.
  • Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) gained 20.56percent to close at $6.45.
  • Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) gained 15.64 percent to close at $3.77.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) jumped 15.22 percent to close at $5.83 after the company announced Origin e-Commune Network and a new joint venture with five major agricultural product distributors in the Hubei Province.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 14.24 percent to close at $26.47 after its Canadian subsidiary, Goldleaf Pharm, received a cannabis cultivation license from Health Canada.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 14.21 percent to close at $6.11 following a paper published in a major cancer journal. Stifel Nicolaus reinstated Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
  • Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) gained 13.19 percent to close at $2.66.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) rose 12.87 percent to close at $30.00.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares gained 12.72 percent to close at $8.95 on Tuesday.
  • Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) jumped 12.56 percent to close at $7.08.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 12.16 percent to close at $3.69 after the company issued updates on interim overall survival data from ongoing Phase 1b trial evaluating CLR 131 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
  • Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) shares surged 11.41 percent to close at $4.20.
  • Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) rose 11.17 percent to close at $5.87.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) gained 11.02 percent to close at $28.92.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) climbed 10.91 percent to close at $6.10 after licensing MST Technology to STMicroelectronics.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) climbed 10.24 percent to close at $15.39. Omeros dipped 42.81 percent Monday after the company released additional data Monday from the company’s OMS721 clinical trial in renal disease.
  • Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (NYSE: ELP) gained 10.1 percent to close at $5.78.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 7.72 percent to close at $31.39 after receiving Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for its Rubraca (rucaparib) for the treatment of BRCA1/2-mutated metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) gained 6.51 percent to close at $2.78.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) gained 5.63 percent to close at $12.57. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from Hold to Buy.

 

Losers

  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares fell 44.44 percent to close at $5.50 on Tuesday after jumping 157.81 percent on Monday.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares dipped 35.16 percent to close at $28.94. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares declined 24.18 percent to close at $0.637. Jaguar Health priced its 15 million common share offering at $0.60 per share.
  • Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NYSE: YIN) fell 20.45 percent to close at $3.93.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 18.5 percent to close at $20.48.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 18.44 percent to close at $7.30 on Tuesday after climbing 67.29 percent on Monday.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) dipped 18.12 percent to close at $8.72.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares fell 17.79 percent to close at $7.07.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) slipped 16.25 percent to close at $138.17 on Tuesday after climbing 14.87 percent on Monday.
  • Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) dropped 13.02 percent to close at $6.245.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 12.57 percent to close at $10.29 on Tuesday.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) declined 12.18 percent to close at $11.75.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) dropped 12.1 percent to close at $3.27.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 11.52 percent to close at $3.38.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares dropped 10.83 percent to close at $1.40 after reported an offering of common shares to holders of its outstanding convertible debentures.
  • Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) fell 10.75 percent to close at $3.57.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 10.55 percent to close at $4.75 after the company announced plans to joint venture with Bank Sputnik in launching new payment processing center.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) dropped 9.92 percent to close at $11.17 after the company agreed to acquire Bournemouth Collegiate School. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Scholar Education from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 8.04 percent to close at $4.23 after climbing 18.56 percent on Monday.
  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares fell 6.77 percent to close at $51.77. UBS downgraded Veoneer from Neutral to Sell.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares fell 6.09 percent to close at $21.13 on Tuesday after dropping 4.58 percent on Monday.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dropped 5.7 percent to close at $119.25. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from Strong Buy to Outperform.

8 Stocks To Watch For October 3, 2018