Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $290.68 million.
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $198.47 million.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $784.84 million.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $174.72 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
