5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.10 percent to $49.30 in after-hours trading.
- Retail Value Inc (NYSE: RVI) disclosed the sales of Gresham Station for $64.5 million. Retail Value shares fell 0.34 percent to $31.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $3.82 per share on revenue of $16.88 billion in the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.41 percent to $256.50 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) reported Q4 earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $9.53 million. The company expects FY19 sales growth of 10 percent and adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million to $6.7 million. MAM Software shares fell 0.49 percent to $8.15 in after-hours trading.
- Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) disclosed that it has acquired 3 Chili's restaurants for $9 million. Four Corners Property Trust shares dropped 0.47 percent to close at $26.27 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.