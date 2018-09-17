5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.10 percent to $49.30 in after-hours trading.

Retail Value Inc (NYSE: RVI) disclosed the sales of Gresham Station for $64.5 million. Retail Value shares fell 0.34 percent to $31.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $3.82 per share on revenue of $16.88 billion in the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.41 percent to $256.50 in after-hours trading.

