6 Stocks To Watch For September 4, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $384.09 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares climbed 6.10 percent to $43.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting RH (NYSE: RH) to have earned $1.75 per share on revenue of $660.61 million in the latest quarter. RH will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares rose 1.26 percent to $161.00 in after-hours trading.
- Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSE: CVRS) disclosed a $30 million common stock offering. Corindus Vascular Robotics shares dropped 7.27 percent to $1.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $707.87 million. Caleres shares rose 1.02 percent to close at $40.48 on Friday.
- Wipro Limited (ADR) (NYSE: WIT) disclosed that it has won up to $1.6 billion deal from Alight Solutions LLC. Wipro shares gained 0.59 percent to close at $5.15 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $663.09 million after the closing bell. Workday shares gained 0.27 percent to $154.95 in after-hours trading.
