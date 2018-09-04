6 Stocks To Watch For September 4, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $384.09 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares climbed 6.10 percent to $43.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $384.09 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares climbed 6.10 percent to $43.50 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting RH (NYSE: RH) to have earned $1.75 per share on revenue of $660.61 million in the latest quarter. RH will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares rose 1.26 percent to $161.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: RH) to have earned $1.75 per share on revenue of $660.61 million in the latest quarter. RH will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares rose 1.26 percent to $161.00 in after-hours trading. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSE: CVRS) disclosed a $30 million common stock offering. Corindus Vascular Robotics shares dropped 7.27 percent to $1.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor