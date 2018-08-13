Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2018 5:55am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $15.28 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares dropped 2.21 percent to close at $68.48 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $909.56 million in the latest quarter. JinkoSolar will release earnings before the markets open. JinkoSolar shares fell 0.31 percent to close at $15.84 on Friday.
  • Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEX) reported a $500,000 share buyback plan. Mannatech shares dropped 2.16 percent to close at $18.10 on Friday.
  • Before the opening bell, Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.65 million. Stars Group shares gained 0.47 percent to close at $31.90 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion after the closing bell. HUYA shares climbed 4.51 percent to close at $32.19 on Friday.
  • KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) announced plans to acquire 60 percent stake in Ramky Enviro Engineers for $530 million. KKR shares fell 1.94 percent to close at $25.73 on Friday.
  • After the markets close, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion. Vipshop shares gained 0.11 percent to close at $9.14 on Friday.

Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2018