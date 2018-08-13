7 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $15.28 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares dropped 2.21 percent to close at $68.48 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $909.56 million in the latest quarter. JinkoSolar will release earnings before the markets open. JinkoSolar shares fell 0.31 percent to close at $15.84 on Friday.

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEX) reported a $500,000 share buyback plan. Mannatech shares dropped 2.16 percent to close at $18.10 on Friday.

Before the opening bell, Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.65 million. Stars Group shares gained 0.47 percent to close at $31.90 on Friday.

