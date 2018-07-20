10 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion before the opening bell. Stanley Black & Decker shares gained 0.98 percent to close at $139.65 on Thursday.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported upbeat results for its fiscal fourth quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Microsoft shares climbed 3.79 percent to $108.36 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $10.81 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares gained 0.72 percent to $148.60 in pre-market trading.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) agreed to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics for $50 million in cash and $150 million in common stock. PTC Therapeutics shares gained 8.34 percent to $39.60 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to have earned $0.17 per share on revenue of $29.39 billion in the latest quarter. GE will release earnings before the markets open. GE shares rose 1.02 percent to $13.87 in pre-market trading.

