10 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion before the opening bell. Stanley Black & Decker shares gained 0.98 percent to close at $139.65 on Thursday.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported upbeat results for its fiscal fourth quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Microsoft shares climbed 3.79 percent to $108.36 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $10.81 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares gained 0.72 percent to $148.60 in pre-market trading.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) agreed to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics for $50 million in cash and $150 million in common stock. PTC Therapeutics shares gained 8.34 percent to $39.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to have earned $0.17 per share on revenue of $29.39 billion in the latest quarter. GE will release earnings before the markets open. GE shares rose 1.02 percent to $13.87 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 2.63 percent to $535.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion. ManpowerGroup shares dropped 0.62 percent to close at $86.10 on Thursday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 18.43 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $8.36 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares rose 0.10 percent to $66.99 in pre-market trading.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Capital One shares 2.13 percent to $97.40 in pre-market trading.
