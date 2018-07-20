Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $29.39 billion.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $10.81 billion.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $8.36 billion.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $352.30 million.
- Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $302.33 million.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $692.20 million.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $651.80 million.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $467.72 million.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $73.82 million.
- State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
