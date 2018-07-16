Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Comic-Con, 'IPO Thursday' And More
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2018 4:54pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning July 16. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Economic

  • U.S. President Trump meets with Russian president Putin in Helsinki

Notable Earnings

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) Q2 premarket
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Q2 premarket
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Q2 after hours
  • United Continental Holdings, Inc (NYSE: UAL) Q2 after hours

Investor Events

  • IPO analyst quiet period expires for electroCore, Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR)
  • Analyst/investor day for Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH)

Wednesday
Notable Earnings

  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Q2 premarket
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Q2 premarket
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Q2 after hours
  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Q2 after hours
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Q2 after hours
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Q2 after hours
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Q2 after hours

IPOs

  • Coastal Financial (CCB)
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expiration for MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ: MGTX), ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT), and Nine Energy Service, Inc (NYSE: NINE)
  • Offering lockup expiration Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD)

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.

Conferences

  • San Diego Comic-Con 2018 July 19-22

Notable Earnings

  • Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) Q2 premarket
  • Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) Q2 premarket
  • Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Q2 premarket
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Q4 after hours
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) Q3 after hours
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Q2 after hours
  • E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) Q2 after hours

IPOs

  • AFG Holdings (AFGL)
  • Allakos (ALLK)
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)
  • DERMAdoctor (DDOC)
  • Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)
  • First Western Financial (MYFW)
  • Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)
  • Tilray (TLRY)
  • Replimune Group (REPL)

Investor Events

  • Analyst/investor day for H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL)

Friday
Economics

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Q2 premarket
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Q2 premarket

