The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Comic-Con, 'IPO Thursday' And More
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning July 16. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Economic
- U.S. President Trump meets with Russian president Putin in Helsinki
Notable Earnings
- Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Q2 after hours
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) Q2 premarket
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Q2 premarket
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Q2 after hours
- United Continental Holdings, Inc (NYSE: UAL) Q2 after hours
Investor Events
- IPO analyst quiet period expires for electroCore, Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR)
- Analyst/investor day for Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH)
Wednesday
Notable Earnings
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Q2 premarket
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Q2 premarket
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Q2 after hours
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Q2 after hours
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Q2 after hours
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Q2 after hours
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Q2 after hours
IPOs
- Coastal Financial (CCB)
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expiration for MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ: MGTX), ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT), and Nine Energy Service, Inc (NYSE: NINE)
- Offering lockup expiration Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
Conferences
- San Diego Comic-Con 2018 July 19-22
Notable Earnings
- Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) Q2 premarket
- Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) Q2 premarket
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Q2 premarket
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Q4 after hours
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) Q3 after hours
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Q2 after hours
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) Q2 after hours
IPOs
- AFG Holdings (AFGL)
- Allakos (ALLK)
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)
- DERMAdoctor (DDOC)
- Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)
- First Western Financial (MYFW)
- Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)
- Tilray (TLRY)
- Replimune Group (REPL)
Investor Events
- Analyst/investor day for H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL)
Friday
Economics
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings
