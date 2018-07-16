Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2018 4:33am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $22.65 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares fell 0.76 percent to close at $28.55 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares gained 0.28 percent to $396.90 in after-hours trading.
  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.11 per share. Its revenue rose 102.6 percent to $9.4 million. ShiftPixy shares climbed 5.84 percent to $4.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Before the opening bell, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. J.B. Hunt shares gained 0.81 percent to close at $121.83 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) to have earned $6.61 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion in the latest quarter. BlackRock will release earnings before the markets open. BlackRock shares fell 0.01 percent to $507.03 in after-hours trading.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) disclosed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Cellectar Biosciences shares rose 3.06 percent to close at $0.72 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

