Earnings Scheduled For July 10, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $101.18 million.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $16.05 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $103.33 million.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $483.51 million.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.09 million.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $9.96 million.
- EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $70.38 million.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share.
