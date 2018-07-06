5 Stocks To Watch For July 6, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: CVEO) disclosed that it has been awarded four contracts for Coastal GasLink pipeline project in Canada. Civeo shares rose 2.72 percent to $4.15 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CVEO) disclosed that it has been awarded four contracts for Coastal GasLink pipeline project in Canada. Civeo shares rose 2.72 percent to $4.15 in the after-hours trading session. Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) shares jumped over 57 percent Thursday in reaction to an M&A announcement. The portfolio of global consumer brands said in an 8-k filing it has agreed to acquire a large portion of Global Brands Group's North American business for $1.38 billion. Differential Brands shares fell 3.50 percent to $4.69 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.