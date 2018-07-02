5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $601.10 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares gained 0.29 percent to $34.00 in after-hours trading.

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) reported a Q1 net loss of $0.12 per ADS, versus a year-ago loss of $0.03 per ADS. Its net revenue fell 3.6 percent year-over-year to $70.1 million. LightInTheBox shares fell 1.83 percent to close at $2.14 on Friday.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: BKEP) reported the sale of 3 asphalt terminals to Ergon for $90 million in cash. Blueknight Energy shares climbed 3.03 percent to close at $3.40 on Friday.

