10 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.72 percent to $88.56 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares rose 0.23 percent to $218.95 in after-hours trading.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at 5 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. 3D Systems shares climbed 8.23 percent to $13.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $902.56 million. Genesco shares gained 0.62 percent to close at $40.50 on Wednesday.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Comps of the brand were up 5.4 percent in the quarter. The company also announced the addition of $500 million to its buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from 39 cents to 43 cents. Williams-Sonoma shares jumped 5.25 percent to $56.52 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) to have earned $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion in the latest quarter. Ulta Beauty will release earnings after the markets close. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.15 percent to $202.30 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion. Jabil shares dropped 0.28 percent to close at $28.20 on Wednesday.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Del Taco Restaurants shares declined 5.59 percent to $12.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares rose 0.04 percent to $260.70 in after-hours trading.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Adjusted earnings came in flat, beating estimates by 11 cents. Tailored Brands shares gained 5.56 percent to $24.50 in the after-hours trading session.
