10 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.72 percent to $88.56 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares rose 0.23 percent to $218.95 in after-hours trading.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at 5 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. 3D Systems shares climbed 8.23 percent to $13.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $902.56 million. Genesco shares gained 0.62 percent to close at $40.50 on Wednesday.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Comps of the brand were up 5.4 percent in the quarter. The company also announced the addition of $500 million to its buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from 39 cents to 43 cents. Williams-Sonoma shares jumped 5.25 percent to $56.52 in the after-hours trading session.

