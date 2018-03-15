Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 4:17am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $902.56 million.
  • Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $362.13 million.
  • Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $385.69 million
  • TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE: TLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $45.60 million.
  • Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ: LCUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $196.42 million.
  • B2Gold Corp (NYSE: BTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $204.25 million.
  • ChipMOS Technologies Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: IMOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $146.20 million.
  • J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $178.50 million.
  • Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ: HCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.25 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
  • Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $296.76 million.
  • Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE: ST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $863.27 million.
  • Quorum Health Corp (NYSE: QHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $502.76 million.
  • Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $785.00 million.
  • Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $526.18 million.
  • Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE: HHS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $102.00 million.
  • KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $124.13 million.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.25 per share.
  • Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $68.03 million.
  • Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $108.53 million.
  • Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.24 million.
  • Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $59.71 million.
  • Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: GDEN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $167.66 million.
  • BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.77 million.
  • PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $91.76 million.
  • Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.90 million.

