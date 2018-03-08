Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.46 per share on revenue of $10.54 billion.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $30.76 billion.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.6 per share on revenue of $718.52 million.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $22.67 billion.
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $781.09 million.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $639.95 million.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $123.49 million.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $211.44 million.
- National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $311.26 million.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $761.81 million.
- Embraer SA (ADR) (NYSE: ERJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $228.46 million.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $233.10 million.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $461.60 million.
- Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $105.59 million.
- Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ: CXRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $143.80 million.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $276.82 million.
- Fly Leasing Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: FLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $107.49 million.
- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $703.96 million.
- 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $412.85 million.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $89.61 million.
- BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $171.45 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $420.35 million.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $610.99 million.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $333.46 million.
- Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $582.15 million.
- El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $95.23 million.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $112.57 million.
- Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $503.72 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $646.52 million.
- TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $251.68 million.
- Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $59.69 million.
- The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ: PRSC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $405.94 million.
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $59.95 million.
- WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $298.55 million.
- Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE: MMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $189.09 million.
