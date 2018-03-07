10 Stocks To Watch For March 7, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.02 percent to $104.34 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.02 percent to $104.34 in after-hours trading. H & R Block (NYSE: HRB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. H & R Block shares climbed 6.64 percent to $27.48 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: HRB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. H & R Block shares climbed 6.64 percent to $27.48 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $32.68 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares dropped 2.07 percent to $187.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $32.68 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares dropped 2.07 percent to $187.50 in after-hours trading. AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) posted a loss for its fiscal 2018 third quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance. The company also reported it has won a $44.5 million Puma AE UAS contract from a major country in the Middle East. AeroVironment shares declined 9.56 percent to $45.70 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AVAV) posted a loss for its fiscal 2018 third quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance. The company also reported it has won a $44.5 million Puma AE UAS contract from a major country in the Middle East. AeroVironment shares declined 9.56 percent to $45.70 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF.B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $870.15 million. Brown-Forman shares dropped 0.85 percent to close at $56.04 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.