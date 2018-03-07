10 Stocks To Watch For March 7, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.02 percent to $104.34 in after-hours trading.
- H & R Block (NYSE: HRB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. H & R Block shares climbed 6.64 percent to $27.48 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $32.68 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares dropped 2.07 percent to $187.50 in after-hours trading.
- AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) posted a loss for its fiscal 2018 third quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance. The company also reported it has won a $44.5 million Puma AE UAS contract from a major country in the Middle East. AeroVironment shares declined 9.56 percent to $45.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF.B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $870.15 million. Brown-Forman shares dropped 0.85 percent to close at $56.04 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Autodesk shares gained 8.03 percent to $129.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to have earned $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion in the latest quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch will release earnings before the markets open. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 3.09 percent to $20.69 in after-hours trading.
- Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter but issued weak same-store sales growth forecast for the year. Ross Stores shares dropped 6.14 percent to $75.57 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion. Thor Industries shares dropped 1.32 percent to $120.00 in after-hours trading.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares fell over 5 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Comps were also up 4 percent in the quarter. Urban Outfitters shares fell 5.03 percent to $35.12 in the after-hours trading session.
