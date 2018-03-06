10 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $22.53 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 0.32 percent to $75.38 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares fell 0.69 percent to close at $36.23 on Monday.

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance. Ascena Retail shares dipped 11.98 percent to $2.13 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $630.61 million. Donaldson shares dropped 0.18 percent to $46.94 in after-hours trading.

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. Restoration Robotics shares gained 6.33 percent to $6.05 in the after-hours trading session.

