10 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 4:47am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $22.53 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 0.32 percent to $75.38 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares fell 0.69 percent to close at $36.23 on Monday.
  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance. Ascena Retail shares dipped 11.98 percent to $2.13 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $630.61 million. Donaldson shares dropped 0.18 percent to $46.94 in after-hours trading.
  • Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. Restoration Robotics shares gained 6.33 percent to $6.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to have earned $0.13 per share on revenue of $641.96 million in the latest quarter. Ciena will release earnings before the markets open. Ciena shares fell 0.30 percent to $23.29 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $458.75 million. H & R Block shares rose 0.58 percent to $25.95 in after-hours trading.
  • G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) disclosed a 3 million common stock offering. G1 Therapeutics shares declined 3.61 percent to $25.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion after the closing bell. Ross Stores shares gained 0.99 percent to $78.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also announced it has added $15 million to its buyback plan. Nautilus shares fell 6.75 percent to $11.75 in the after-hours trading session.

