Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $22.53 billion.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $641.96 million.
- KLX Inc (NASDAQ: KLXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $452.08 million.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE: JW.A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $442.78 million.
- Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE: AFI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $266.70 million.
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $630.61 million.
- Cohen & Company Inc (NYSE: COHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $98.17 million.
- GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $602.66 million.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $240.73 million.
- Materialise NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: MTLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $54.64 million.
- Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $140.70 million.
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $186.90 million.
- Baytex Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE: BTE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $197.19 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $402.79 million.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
- Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $414.54 million.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $458.75 million.
- ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $544.26 million.
- Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $146.33 million.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $136.18 million.
- Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $69.57 million.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $62.51 million.
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $73.43 million.
- Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ: FOGO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $86.00 million.
- Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $154.22 million.
- HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $63.03 million.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $269.55 million.
- American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $195.32 million.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $93.33 million.
- Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.15 million.
