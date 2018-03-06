Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 4:25am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $22.53 billion.
  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $641.96 million.
  • KLX Inc (NASDAQ: KLXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $452.08 million.
  • John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE: JW.A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $442.78 million.
  • Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE: AFI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $266.70 million.
  • Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $630.61 million.
  • Cohen & Company Inc (NYSE: COHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $98.17 million.
  • GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $602.66 million.
  • Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $240.73 million.
  • Materialise NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: MTLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $54.64 million.
  • Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $140.70 million.
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $186.90 million.
  • Baytex Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE: BTE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $197.19 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $402.79 million.
  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
  • Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $414.54 million.
  • H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $458.75 million.
  • ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $544.26 million.
  • Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $146.33 million.
  • Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $136.18 million.
  • Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $69.57 million.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $62.51 million.
  • Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $73.43 million.
  • Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ: FOGO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $86.00 million.
  • Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $154.22 million.
  • HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $63.03 million.
  • Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $269.55 million.
  • American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $195.32 million.
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $93.33 million.
  • Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.15 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + ABM)

Autodesk To Report Q4 Earnings: What's In The Cards?
Jana Partners Q4 Letter Details New Stakes, Success Of Activist Positions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TGT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.