Cannabis stocks plummeted last week, after the Jeff Sessions panic – spurred by the repeal of the Cole Memo, an Obama-era memorandum that has essentially protected state-legal cannabis businesses from federal prosecution. The tumble was short lived, though, as evidenced by the rebound seen in the U.S. Marijuana Index last Friday, and this week’s first couple of days.

The index did experience a decline toward the end of this week, falling 2.8 percent Friday, but the move was moderate when compared to last week’s selloff.

Also witnessing a drop between Wednesday and Friday, inclusive, were the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSE:HMMJ), as it mimics the aforementioned index, and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJX). Over the whole week, the indices lost 10 percent and 7.87 percent, respectively.

Let’s take a look at the indexes’ top components:

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTC: ACBFF) lost more than 21.7 percent

(OTC: ACBFF) lost more than 21.7 percent Canopy Growth Corp (OTC: TWMJF) slipped 5.4 percent

(OTC: TWMJF) slipped 5.4 percent Aphria Inc (OTC: APHQF) tumbled almost 13.8 percent

(OTC: APHQF) tumbled almost 13.8 percent GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) dropped just 1.1 percent

(NASDAQ: GWPH) dropped just 1.1 percent MedReleaf Corp (OTC: MEDFF) fell over 21.3 percent

(OTC: MEDFF) fell over 21.3 percent Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) surprisingly ended the week up 0.3 percent

(NYSE: SMG) surprisingly ended the week up 0.3 percent Cronos Group Inc (OTC: PRMCF) declined 22.1 percent

(OTC: PRMCF) declined 22.1 percent CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTC: CNTTF) took a 10.4 percent dive

Benzinga reached out to Green Market Report CEO Debra Borchardt, who shared her highlights for the week.

On the earnings front, Aphria announced second quarter revenue of C$8.5 million ($6.8 million), up from C$5.2 million ($4.16 million) in the same quarter last year. Delivering an impressive performance, the company posted a 50 percent increase in gross profit, from C$4.12 million ($3.3 million) a year ago to C$6.2 million ($5 million) this year.

On the financing side of things, the most relevant transaction came from MedReleaf, which announced a $100 million deal with Canaccord Genuity and GMP Securities L.P. Proceeds will be used to buy and build new cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities.

