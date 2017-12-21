Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nike Looks To Get Back On Track After Big Q2
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 21, 2017 4:29pm   Comments
Share:
Nike Looks To Get Back On Track After Big Q2
Related NKE
Nike Analyst: 'We Prefer To Be Patient For A Better Entry Point'
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 50 Points; SMART Global Shares Spike Higher
Why Apple Stock Hints At Strong New Year; How To Trade This Bitcoin ETF In 2018 (Investor's Business Daily)

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is looking to get back on track.

The world’s biggest sportswear company reported a second quarter earnings and sales beat after Thursday'sa closing bell.

The Beaverton-based company reported second quarter earnings of 46 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Revenues came in at $8.6 billion, topping estimates by $200 million.

"This quarter, led by our Consumer Direct Offense, we accelerated international growth and built underlying momentum in our domestic business," said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO. "For the back half of the fiscal year, NIKE's innovation line-up is as strong as it's ever been and we'll continue to actively shape retail through new differentiated experiences."

Click here to see the full results.

Q2 Highlights

  • NIKE brand revenues increased 4 percent
  • Converse Sales were down 4 percent
  • Demand creation expense up 15 percent to $877 million

At time of publication, shares were ticking a bit lower in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $64.77.

Photo credit: Emily Elconin

Posted-In: Mark ParkerEarnings News After-Hours Center Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Nike Analyst: 'We Prefer To Be Patient For A Better Entry Point'
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 50 Points; SMART Global Shares Spike Higher
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Ignyta Surges Following Merger Deal With Roche; Agile Therapeutics Shares Plunge
Analyst: Nike's Recovery Will Take Longer Than Expected
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NKE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.